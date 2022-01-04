Marvel's 'Morbius' release date pushed by Sony again By Marianne Garvey Jan 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "Morbius," starring Jared Leto, has been pushed back by Sony from Jan. 28 to April 1, the studio announced.Leto plays Michael Morbius, a scientist who attempts to cure his rare blood disease by using bat DNA, but instead turns into a vampire.The first trailer featured Morbius walking by a poster of Spider-Man with graffiti scrawled across it, although it's not clear what Marvel world the movie is set in. The movie was originally set for release in July 2020. It was then supposed to be released in March and then October.It's not clear if the Covid-19 pandemic is responsible for this latest delay. "Morbius" is directed by Daniel Espinosa.The movie also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Companies Sony Corp Michael Morbius Movie Cinema Show Jared Leto Sony Studio Matt Smith Daniel Espinosa More Entertainment Albany Herald Entertainment featured RiverCenter presents special preview of 'The Great Gatsby' By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com Updated 27 min ago 0 Albany Herald Entertainment Jay Weaver, member of Big Daddy Weave, dies after Covid-19 battle By Lisa Respers France, CNN 59 min ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘Lethal Weapon’ Star Keesha Sharp Joins ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3 Martin Holmes, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘Black-ish’: How Michelle Obama Became a Season 8 Guest Star Jim Halterman, TV Insider 2 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Benjamin Bright Shellhass Jan 2, 2022 Benjamin Bright Shellhaas, 23, of Athens, Georgia passed away … William Elzie Register Jan 2, 2022 William Elzie Register, 95, of Tifton passed away Saturday, Ja… Myron Lee (Butch) Ellanson Jan 2, 2022 Myron Lee (Butch) Ellanson passed away from cancer on December… » More Obituaries Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News RECIPE: Easy Crock Pot Macaroni and Cheese RiverCenter presents special preview of 'The Great Gatsby' Gene that causes antimicrobial resistance in bacteria discovered at UGA 'We can't vaccinate the planet every six months,' says Oxford vaccine scientist » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Remodel Handyman service Anything from a light switch to tile. We Handyman service Anything from a light switch to tile. We… Apartment 1, 2, 3 BR. Bedrooms: 3 1, 2, 3 BR. Furnished, $85/wk. Utilities Included. Unfurn… Remodel KENNYS HOME REPAIR. KENNYS HOME REPAIR. REPAIRS & REMODELING, Pressure Wa… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesTornado Watch for southwest Georgia expiresGeorgia adds Juneteenth to list of state holidaysCOVID numbers make dramatic jump at Phoebe facilities'Nutty' Lee County business is for the birdsLegal challenge filed after Kemp signs new district maps into lawSix Georgia cities named in report's best places to live in southDougherty County School System looking to maintain momentum in 2022Monroe boys basketball team topples Lee County for Roundball Classic titleBirths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in AlbanyAlbany outdoor structure burns down in Branch Road fire Images Videos CollectionsCities with the most expensive homes in Albany, Georgia metro areaPHOTOS: Monroe vs. Lee County Boys BasketballCounties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in GeorgiaPHOTOS: New bus station construction underway on West Oglethorpe BoulevardClosest national parks to Albany, GeorgiaGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Dec.31-Jan. 2Most rural counties in GeorgiaIn memoriam: The stars we lost in 2021...PHOTOS: Monroe vs. Lake Minneola (Fla.) Boys BasketballTheir last holiday season... These stars passed away in over Christmas and New Year's Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation greybeige said: Biden "hopes" for alot of things but he has no clue how to make them happen. View more greybeige said: And who is "we"? Don't you mean "I"? View more greybeige said: Also known as "passing the buck" View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.