...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of southeast Alabama and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien,
Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early,
Grady, Irwin, Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman,
Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth.
* From 1 PM CDT /2 PM EDT/ this afternoon through late tonight.
* Heavy rainfall, potentially leading to flash flooding, is expected
in any thunderstorm activity today. Previous rainfall over the
last few days also leaves locations within the watch more prone to
flash flooding. Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are
expected with isolated locations potentially receiving up to 6
inches of rain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Matt Damon credits his daughter for ending his use of the 'f-slur'
Thankfully, Matt Damon has a daughter who can school him on what's become taboo.
The "Stillwater" star admitted he just recently stopped using a homophobic slur because he's learned about "changes in modern masculinity."
"The word that my daughter calls the 'f-slur for a homosexual' was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application," Damon said in an interview with The Sunday Times.
"I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, 'Come on, that's a joke! I say it in the movie 'Stuck on You!''" Damon said. "She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, 'I retire the f-slur!' I understood."
Damon and wife Luciana Barroso are parents to four daughters. Damon did not say which one taught him the lesson.
The story, which Damon shared in the context of talking about evolving language and learning to say less, has sparked an outpouring of reaction on social media.
"I want to know what word Matt Damon has replaced f****t with," comedian Billy Eichner tweeted.
"Matt Damon just couldn't let Ben Affleck get the attention," wrote another commenter.
