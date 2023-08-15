Matthew McConaughey is sponsoring a flight with supplies for Maui fire survivors

Matthew McConaughey, seen here in 2021, is partnering with relief organizations to bring emergency supplies to Hawaii.

 Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

(CNN) — Matthew McConaughey and his family are working to help survivors of the deadly wildfires that devastated the Big Island of Hawaii and Maui and scorched the community of Lahaina.

Partnering with Baby2Baby, McConaughey and his son, Levi, announced in a video shared on social media Tuesday that their family would be sponsoring a flight of emergency supplies requested by Hawaiian relief organizations.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags