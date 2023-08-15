Matthew McConaughey is sponsoring a flight with supplies for Maui fire survivors

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT
FOR SOUTHERN DOUGHERTY...CENTRAL MITCHELL...BAKER AND SOUTHEASTERN
CALHOUN COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA...
At 603 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Leary, or 9
miles northwest of Newton, moving east at 20 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Newton, Putney, Camilla, Baconton, Leary, Iveys Mill, Milford, Red
Store Crossroads, Crestview, Holt, Hawkinstown, Mimsville, Mitchell
Co A/P, Bermuda, Williamsburg, Elmodel Wma, Bethany and Patmos.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/
THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 112 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, the Big Bend of Florida,
and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 7 PM EDT /6
PM CDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Matthew McConaughey, seen here in 2021, is partnering with relief organizations to bring emergency supplies to Hawaii.
(CNN) — Matthew McConaughey and his family are working to help survivors of the deadly wildfires that devastated the Big Island of Hawaii and Maui and scorched the community of Lahaina.
Partnering with Baby2Baby, McConaughey and his son, Levi, announced in a video shared on social media Tuesday that their family would be sponsoring a flight of emergency supplies requested by Hawaiian relief organizations.