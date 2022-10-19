Matthew Perry describes his battle with addiction in his new memoir

Matthew Perry, here in 2017, has written a memoir set to release in November.

Matthew Perry is "safely sober" and ready to tell his story.

The "Friends" star, who played the lovable Chandler Bing on the show, has written a memoir called "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," which is set for release on Nov. 1. In it, he tells the story of his life and addictions, saying he's finally in a place to talk about it.

