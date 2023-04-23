Matthew Perry is removing controversial mentions of Keanu Reeves from future editions of memoir

Matthew Perry, left, and Keanu Reeves. Matthew Perry appeared at the LA Times Festival of Books on Saturday and during a panel, told the audience that he plans to remove Reeves' name from future editions of his 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing."

The one where Matthew Perry tries to make amends with Keanu Reeves.

The "Friends" star appeared at the LA Times Festival of Books on Saturday and during a panel, told the audience that he plans to remove Reeves' name from future editions of his 2022 memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing."

