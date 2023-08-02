Maude Apatow remembers Angus Cloud: ‘He was just the best’

Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow in 2022.

 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

(CNN) — Maude Apatow is mourning her late friend and “Euphoria” co-star, Angus Cloud.

The actor died Monday at age 25.

