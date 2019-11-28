ORLANDO, Fla. -- Maurah R. Ruiz won the Miss Georgia Global U.S. title here at the Miss Florida/Georgia Global U.S. pageant held recently at The Florida Hotel and Conference Center.
Ruiz is an entrepreneur and founder of Skinny Lily, popped water lily seeds, which are a healthy alternative to popcorn. She is also an ambassador for The Little Lighthouse Foundation, an organization that serves underserved youths. She is currently working to establish a mentorship program for first-generation high school students wanting to attend college and will spend her year advocating for this cause.
Ruiz competed in swimsuit, evening gown, interview, and on-stage question segments during the competition. She won a prize package that includes several gifts as well as sponsors. Her new title allows her the opportunity to represent Georgia at the national pageant for Miss Global United States.
Miss Global United States is the official preliminary to Miss Global, which is an annual global beauty pageant that focuses on empowering women, embracing cultures and embodying the beauty within.
The Miss Global United States pageant will be held in Orlando July 17-20 at the Florida Hotel and Conference Center. More than $20,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded. The winner of this pageant will go on to compete internationally for Miss Global with representatives of more than 77 countries competing.
For information on sponsoring Miss Georgia Global United States or learning about how to compete for Miss Global United States, contact Suzi Hosfeld at missglobalusapageants@gmail.com.