May the 4th be with you.
Today is officially known as "Star Wars Day," when the famous movie franchise and its many TV spinoffs are celebrated.
Here's are a few ways to lean into the saying "May the 4th be with you," for those who aren't already way into it.
This is where to find all things "Star Wars" related, from news to celebrations.
The film franchise has a dozen movies to choose from (if you include the animated 2008 offering "The Clone Wars"), which will keep you plenty busy should you so choose to celebrate this day.
Not to mention all the TV and streaming content options including Disney's very popular series "The Mandalorian."
Grab some popcorn and get to watching.
The memorable film scores from John Williams are streaming on Spotify and Apple Music, so get your light sabers.
The "Star Wars" actress died on December 27, 2016, as a result of "sleep apnea and other undetermined factors," the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office determined.
She was 60 years old.
Her role as Princess Leia is iconic and it feels right that she will posthumously be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 4 this year.
So today you can toast Fisher and enjoy the memories of her over the years "a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away."
