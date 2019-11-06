'Mayans M.C.' Season 2 finale leaves fans shocked

The Season 2 finale of "Mayans M.C.," the "Sons of Anarchy" spinoff series on FX, provided some answers to the current season's storylines and created some new ones.
Written by Kurt Sutter and directed by Elgin James, the final episode titled "Hunahpu" is tied to the season's first episode, titled "Xbalanque." The episodes are named after two hero twins in Mayan mythology.
The bookends are meant to reflect the close relationship between EZ (J.D. Pardo) and Angel Reyes (Clayton Cardenas).
The episode begins with the Mayans seeking vengeance after a surprise attack on the motorcycle club. Angel and EZ are dealing with the death of their mother and handling their father Felipe, portrayed by Edward James Olmos.
Finale spoilers ahead: EZ finally receives his full patch and is now a Mayans M.C. member, Miguel (Danny Pino) and Emily (Sarah Bolger) find a note from Dita (Ada Maris), then find her body. The Mayans get to the birthday party they were talking about, then kill everyone there.
In the final scene, the gang stands over a body, but the audience cannot see whose face it is. Based on their reactions, it can't be good. Will we find out who it is in Season 3?
Season 2 featured 10 episodes. Before Tuesday night's finale, FX announced it was renewing "Mayans" for a third season. Co-creator Elgin James will serve as showrunner following Sutter's exit last month. The third season will premiere in the fall of 2020.