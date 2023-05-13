Mayim Bialik is taking a stand for entertainment industry writers by choosing to stop her "Jeopardy!" hosting gig early.

The "Call Me Kat" star, who has been co-hosting the uber-popular TV trivia show on and off since 2021, opted not to host the final week of filming of Season 39, in solidarity with the ongoing writers' strike, according to a Friday report from Deadline.

CNN's Chris Isidore and Marianne Garvey contributed to this report.

