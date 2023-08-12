(CNN) — MC Lyte, one of hip-hop’s pioneer emcees, tells CNN she’s “elated” with how far hip-hop has come since its inception back in 1973.

“Look where we are. I am just so elated, excited, it’s almost as though hip-hop, of all generations, have gotten like a dose of rejuvenation. We have been so busy this year,” MC Lyte said in an interview on CNN Tonight with Sara Sidner on Friday.

CNN’s Leah Asmelash contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags