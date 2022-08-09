mccartney.jpg

Written, performed and produced entirely by Paul McCartney, his three eponymous career-spanning solo albums (1970’s “McCartney,” 1980’s “McCartney II” and 2020’s “McCartney III”) have been packaged together and are now available in one special boxset for the first time.

The “McCartney I II III” box set is available in three different formats — limited edition color vinyl, black vinyl edition, and CD — each including three special photo prints with notes from Paul about each album. The newly created boxset cover art and typography for the slipcase are by Ed Ruscha.

