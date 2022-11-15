2022 has seen Paul McCartney celebrate yet another series of landmarks. Just one week after his 80th birthday, McCartney headlined the 2022 Glastonbury Festival, playing an unforgettable set that inspired deafening singalongs from the largest crowd the main stage had ever seen.
Hailed as the best gig ever by critics and fans alike, it was a fitting celebration of an extraordinary career.
Today, the revelry continues as McCartney announces the release of "The 7” Singles Box," featuring 80 x 7” Paul McCartney singles – including such global chart-smashing tracks as “My Love,” “Live and Let Die,” “Band on the Run,” “Silly Love Songs,” “Coming Up,” “Ebony and Ivory,” “Say Say Say,” “No More Lonely Nights,” “Wonderful Christmastime” and many more. The box set includes 163 tracks totaling more than 10 hours of music and will also be released digitally.
Recognized by Guinness World Records as “the most successful songwriter of all time,” McCartney’s "7” Singles Box" is a remarkable testament to this accolade, featuring songs that have sound-tracked our lives and that are loved and sung around the world today.
The format of the 7” single had a profound impact and influence on McCartney, both as a songwriter and as a music fan. He recalls in his foreword that comes with this set how he still enjoys the thrill of flicking through crates in record shops looking for new discoveries and how much respect he and The Beatles had for the B-side.
Available from December 2nd, "The 7” Singles Box" is the ultimate package for any McCartney fan. From 1971’s “Another Day” to a 7” version of 2022’s Record Store Day Song of the Year, “Women and Wives” (taken from 2020’s chart-topping McCartney III), the 80 singles included represent half a century of McCartney’s life showcasing his prolific creativity and relentless innovation. An absolute treasure trove of music, the box set features recreations of 65 singles – complete with their original B-sides (using restored artwork from 11 different countries) as well as 15 singles never before released on 7”.
These 15 singles are made up from tracks previously released on 12”, picture discs, CD singles and promos, digital downloads, music videos, two previously unheard demos, and a previously unheard 7” single edit.
The box set is beautifully presented in a special wooden art crate, designed and built in Derbyshire, UK, and is packed with incredible content, including a 148-page book that features a personal foreword by McCartney, an essay by music journalist Rob Sheffield and extensive chart information, liner notes, and single artwork. Each box includes a randomly selected exclusive test pressing of one of the singles.
This numbered limited-edition collection of 80 x 7” singles personally supervised by Paul McCartney contains:
-- Recreations of 65 singles/promos using restored original artwork from 11 different countries;
-- 15 singles never before-released on 7” including singles previously released on 12”, picture discs, CD singles/promos, digital downloads, and music videos; 2 previously unheard demos; 1 previously unheard 7” single edit; 1 EP; 1 exclusive test pressing randomly selected from the manufacturing process; a 148-page book containing foreword from McCartney, essay by Rob Sheffield, recording notes, release dates, and chart information on each of the singles – each single included is shown on the attached insert, which will be packed into each box; all housed in a two-piece, four-walled FSC-approved Redwood pine and Birch Ply wooden art crate manufactured in the United Kingdom.
Paul McCartney The 7” Singles Box Track Listing:
1971, Sweden: 1A: Another Day, 1B: Oh Woman, Oh Why
1971, U.S. Mono Promotional Release: 2A: Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey [Mono], 2B: Too Many People [Mono]
1971, UK: 3A: The Back Seat of My Car, 3B: Heart of the Country
Previously unreleased on 7”: 4A: Love Is Strange [Single Edit], 4B: I Am Your Singer
1972, UK: 5A: Give Ireland Back to the Irish, 5B: Give Ireland Back to the Irish [Version]
1972, UK: 6A: Mary Had a Little Lamb, 6B: Little Woman Love
1972, Belgium: 7A: Hi, Hi, Hi, 7AA: C Moon
1973, Israel: 8A: My Love, 8B: The Mess [Live at The Hague]
1973, Sweden: 9A: Live and Let Die, 9B: I Lie Around
1973, Spain: 10A: Helen Wheels, 10B: Country Dreamer
1974, Germany: 11A: Jet, 11B: Let Me Roll It
1974, Germany: 12A: Band on the Run, 12B: Nineteen Hundred and Eighty Five
1974, The Netherlands: 13A: Mrs. Vandebilt, 13B: Bluebird
1974, Belgium: 14A: Junior’s Farm, 14B: Sally G
1975, Australia: 15A: Listen to What the Man Said, 15B: Love in Song
1975, Germany: 16A: Letting Go, 16B: You Gave Me the Answer
1975, Belgium: 17A: Venus and Mars/Rock Show, 17B: Magneto and Titanium Man
1976, France: 18A: Silly Love Songs, 18B: Cook of the House
1976, Germany: 19A: Let ‘Em In, 19B: Beware My Love
1977, Japan: 20A: Maybe I’m Amazed (Live), 20B: Soily (Live)
1977, UK: 21A: Mull of Kintyre, 21AA: Girls’ School
1978, Germany: 22A: With a Little Luck (DJ Edit), 22B: Backwards Traveller/Cuff Link
1978, UK: 23A: I’ve Had Enough, 23B: Deliver Your Children
1978, The Netherlands: 24A: London Town, 24B: I’m Carrying
1978, France: 25A: Goodnight Tonight, 25B: Daytime Nighttime Suffering
1979, UK: 26A: Old Siam, Sir, 26B: Spin It On
1979, UK: 27A: Getting Closer: 27AA: Baby’s Request
1979, Japan: 28A: Arrow Through Me, 28B: Old Siam, Sir
1979, UK: 29A: Wonderful Christmastime, 29B: Rudolph the Red Nosed Reggae
1980, UK: 30A: Coming Up, 30B: Coming Up (Live at Glasgow), 30BB: Lunch Box/Odd Sox
1980, UK: 31A: Waterfalls, 31B: Check My Machine
Previously unreleased on 7”: 32A: Temporary Secretary, 32B: Secret Friend [7” Single Edit]
1982, UK: 33A: Ebony and Ivory, 33B: Rainclouds
1982, UK: 34A: Take It Away, 34B: I’ll Give You a Ring
1982, UK: 35A: Tug of War, 35B: Get It
1983, UK: 36A: Say Say Say, 36B: Ode to a Koala Bear
1983, UK: 37A: Pipes of Peace, 37B: So Bad
1984, UK: 38A: No More Lonely Nights (Ballad), 38B: No More Lonely Nights (Playout Version)
1984, UK: 39A: We All Stand Together, 39B: We All Stand Together (Humming Version)
1985, U.S.: 40A: Spies Like Us, 40B: My Carnival
1986, U.S.: 41A: Press [Video Edit], 41B: It’s Not True
1986, Art reformatted from U.S. 12” promotional vinyl: 42A: Pretty Little Head (Remix), 42B: Write Away
1986, U.S.: 43A: Stranglehold, 43B: Angry (Remix)
1986, UK: 44A: Only Love Remains, 44B: Tough on a Tightrope
1987, UK: 45A: Once Upon a Long Ago, 45B: Back on My Feet
1989, U.S.: 46A: My Brave Face, 46B: Flying to My Home
1989, UK: 47A: This One, 47B: The First Stone
1989, Australia: 48A: Figure of Eight [7” Bob Clearmountain Mix], 48B: Où Est le Soleil
1989, UK: 49A: Party Party, 49B: Artwork etching
1990, UK: 50A: Put It There, 50B: Mama’s Little Girl
1990, Europe: 51A: The Long and Winding Road, 51B: C Moon
1990, UK: 52A: Birthday, 52B, Good Day Sunshine
1990, UK: 53A: All My Trials, 53B: C Moon
Previously unreleased on 7”: 54A: The World You’re Coming Into, 54AA: Tres Conejos, 54B: Save the Child, 54BB: The Drinking Song (Let’s Find Ourselves a Little Hostelry)
1992, Europe: 55A: Hope of Deliverance, 55B: Long Leather Coat
1993, Germany: 56A: C’Mon People, 56B: I Can’t Imagine
1997, Reformatted from 7” picture disc: 57A: Young Boy, 57B: Looking for You
1997, Reformatted from 7” picture disc: 58A: The World Tonight, 58B: Used to Be Bad
1997, Reformatted from 7” picture disc: 59A: Beautiful Night, 59B: Love Come Tumbling Down
1999, UK: 60A: No Other Baby, 60B: Brown Eyed Handsome Man, 60BB: Fabulous
2001, Europe: 61A: From a Lover to a Friend, 61B: Riding into Jaipur
2004, Europe: 62A: Tropic Island Hum, 62B: We All Stand Together
2005, Europe: 63A: Fine Line, 63B: Growing Up Falling Down
2005, Europe: 64A: Jenny Wren, 64B: Summer of ’59
Previously unreleased on 7”: 65A: Dance Tonight, 65B: Dance Tonight [Demo]
Previously unreleased on 7”: 66A: Nod Your Head, 66B: 222
2007, Europe: 67A: Ever Present Past, 67B: House of Wax (Live)
Previously unreleased on 7”: 68A: Sing the Changes. 68B: Nothing Too Much Just Out of Sight [Radio Edit]
Previously unreleased on 7”: 69A: (I Want To) Come Home, 69B: (I Want To) Come Home [Demo]
Previously unreleased on 7”: 70A: My Valentine, 70B: Get Yourself Another Fool
2012, U.S.: Christmas Kisses, 71A: The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire), 71B: Wonderful Christmastime
Previously unreleased on 7”: 72A: New, 72B: Early Days
Previously unreleased on 7”: 73A: Queenie Eye, 73B: Save Us
Previously unreleased on 7”: 74A: Hope for the Future, 74B: Hope for the Future [Thrash Mix]
Previously unreleased on 7”: 75A: In the Blink of an Eye, 75B: Walking in the Park with Eloise
2018, Global: 76A: I Don’t Know, 76AA: Come on to Me
Previously unreleased on 7”: 77A: Who Cares, 77B: Fuh You
2019, Global: 78A: Home Tonight, 78AA: In a Hurry
Previously unreleased on 7”: 79A: Find My Way, 79AA: Winter Bird / When Winter Comes
Previously unreleased on 7”: 80A: Women and Wives, 80B: Women and Wives (St. Vincent Remix)