In celebration of his 80th birthday, former Beatle Paul McCartney has announced the release of "The 7” Singles Box," featuring 80 x 7” of his singles.

2022 has seen Paul McCartney celebrate yet another series of landmarks. Just one week after his 80th birthday, McCartney headlined the 2022 Glastonbury Festival, playing an unforgettable set that inspired deafening singalongs from the largest crowd the main stage had ever seen.

Hailed as the best gig ever by critics and fans alike, it was a fitting celebration of an extraordinary career.

