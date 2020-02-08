What’s for dinner?
When did preparing a dinner for the family become a novelty and not a necessity? Somewhere between 1970 and 2020, more and more people turned to fast food, restaurant dining or home delivery to satisfy their dinner needs. Many households evolved into two-working-parent households, with or without children. The household duties were performed by outsiders hired to take care of the chores, and dinner was eaten out before going home or delivered to the home.
The definition of dinner is evolving as people search for healthier, more economical options that allow family connection at the dinner table. Enter meal prep delivery services such as Hello Fresh, Blue Apron, Home Chef, Dinnerly, and many more. Every day, a new fresh food delivery service pops up to serve city dwellers and suburban residents dinner prep options.
Why are these services becoming so popular? In many instances home skills like family meal prep are not possessed by today’s young professionals. They grew up in two-income families with meals grabbed on the fly as fast food, eaten in restaurants or fast food delivery to the home. Traditionally, cooking skills were passed down through generations, mostly by female family members. In many families, as decades passed that tradition fell to the wayside in everyday life and was maybe still adhered to on holidays. But more and more, even holiday meals are eaten out.
Meal kits are delivered to the destination of choice on the days chosen; the process is driven by customer choice. The consumer can choose from a variety of meal options. Meal choices range from the simple to the elaborate, with meal costs increasing proportionately with complexity of ingredients. Obviously, a steak dinner will cost more than a budget-ingredient meal, but the customer has complete control in choosing meals from a generous range of options.
Quantity delivered is controlled by customer selection of meals needed on any particular day. Ingredients arrive packaged individually with a recipe and detailed preparation instructions. Most meals come with suggested prep times of 30 minutes or less, an easy option for a home-cooked meal after a long day. Various prep services advertise cost per meal as low as $2.99, though cost per meal rises with the selection of pricier ingredients.
As the face of family dinner changes, are delivery meal prep kits the answer? It’s an option that is working for many families.
