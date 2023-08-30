Weather Alert

This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia **CENTER OF IDALIA CROSSING INTO SOUTHERN GEORGIA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Storm Surge Warning has been cancelled for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, and Coastal Wakulla - The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for Coastal Gulf and Inland Gulf * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning are in effect for Coastal Dixie and Coastal Taylor - A Hurricane Warning is in effect for Berrien, Brooks, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Wakulla, Cook, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Lafayette, Lanier, Leon, Lowndes, Madison, and Thomas - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Baker, Ben Hill, Colquitt, Decatur, Dougherty, Gadsden, Grady, Inland Franklin, Irwin, Lee, Liberty, Mitchell, Tift, Turner, and Worth * STORM INFORMATION: - About 60 miles north-northeast of Keaton Beach or about 20 miles south-southeast of Valdosta - 30.6N 83.2W - Storm Intensity 90 mph - Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 20 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ As of 11AM EDT, the center of Hurricane Idalia was moving north- northeast through South-Central Georgia at 20 mph. Max sustained winds are now around 90 mph, which is category one strength. Idalia has produced numerous measured sustained tropical-storm force winds with occasional gusts to hurricane force (especially Taylor, Dixie, Lafayette, Madison Counties) mainly along and east of its track. In addition, heavy rainfall has been observed close to Idalia's core, which has produced instances of flash flooding extending from the Southeast Florida Big Bend near Perry in to the I-75 corridor. The Valdosta area is currently experiencing a Flash Flood Emergency with multiple water rescues and evacuations reported. Gusts in excess of 40 mph (occasionally 50+ mph) have also been observed in the Tallahassee area. Widespread wind damage has been reported in the eastern portions of the area and significant surge along the coastal Big Bend. Impacts from strong winds and heavy rain, in addition to the possibility of tornadoes will continue until Idalia pulls away from the region later this afternoon. The threat for life-threatening storm surge also remains in place for the Nature Coast where a Storm Surge Warning remains in effect. From Keaton Beach to Suwannee River, forecast values are 7-11 feet with 3-5 feet forecast from Aucilla River to Keaton Beach. Although water levels may be subsiding a bit now, onshore flow from the south side of Idalia along with high tide this afternoon could cause another peak in storm surge. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Warnings were cancelled for Gulf County. All other active Warnings are unchanged from the previous advisory. Although conditions will gradually improve this afternoon, please continue to heed evacuation orders and advice from local officials. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are now unfolding across the coastal Big Bend. Remain well away from life-threatening surge having additional devastating impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Widespread deep inundation, with storm surge flooding greatly accentuated by powerful battering waves. Structural damage to buildings, with many washing away. Damage greatly compounded from considerable floating debris. Locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period. - Near-shore escape routes and secondary roads washed out or severely flooded. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Extreme beach erosion. New shoreline cuts possible. - Massive damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Numerous small craft broken away from moorings with many lifted onshore and stranded. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no additional impact is anticipated. * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across the Florida Big Bend and South-Central Georgia. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having additional extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across the Florida Big Bend and South-Central Georgia. Remain well sheltered from life-threatening wind having additional extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no additional impact is anticipated. * TORNADOES: Potential impacts from tornadoes are still unfolding across South- Central Georgia. Remain well braced against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures. - Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. Quickly move to the safest place within your shelter if it begins to fail, preferably an interior room on the lowest floor as long as flooding is not a concern. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around 230 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.