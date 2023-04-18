Megan Thee Stallion addresses being shot by Tory Lanez for the 'final time' in new essay

Megan Thee Stallion is pictured here at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills in March.

 Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Megan Thee Stallion is moving forward.

The "Savage" rapper, whose legal name is Megan Pete, published an essay on Tuesday for Elle Magazine in which she detailed her healing journey after she was shot in the feet by rapper Tory Lanez in July of 2020.

CNN's Lisa Respers France and Taylor Romine contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags