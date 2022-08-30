Meghan, Duchess of Sussex returned with the second episode of her "Archetypes" podcast this week, this time featuring a conversation with Mariah Carey.
The two women discussed their biracial identities.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex returned with the second episode of her "Archetypes" podcast this week, this time featuring a conversation with Mariah Carey.
The two women discussed their biracial identities.
Carey opened up to Meghan about moving often as a young girl and feeling caught between the Black and White sides of town.
"I didn't fit in anywhere at all," Carey said.
Meghan referenced an interview she had read in which actress Halle Berry had noted that because she was darker in color, she was treated as a Black woman, not as a biracial woman.
"And I think for us, it's very different because we're light-skinned," Meghan said. "You're not treated as a Black woman. You're not treated as a White woman. You sort of fit in between."
Meghan told Carey that she only really began being treated like a Black woman when she started dating Prince Harry.
"I always thought it should be OK to say I'm mixed," Carey said. "Like it should be OK to say that. But people want you to choose."
Meghan's chat with Carey is the second episode of her Spotify podcast, which debuted last week with an interview with Serena Williams. Next week's episode will feature comedian and showrunner Mindy Kaling.
Following its debut, "Archetypes" jumped to the No.1 spot on Spotify's podcast charts, beating out "The Joe Rogan Experience." Its release comes two years after Spotify announced an exclusive deal with Archewell Audio, an audio-first production company founded by Prince Harry and Meghan. Back in 2020, the two released a holiday podcast on Spotify, their first podcast under the deal.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Mathematics Teacher Cuthbert, GA. Seeking BS/BA in Mathem…
1952 FORD 8N Tractor for Sale. Runs good, no attachments.…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.