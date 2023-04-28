Meghan, Duchess of Sussex signs with WME for representation

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a reception celebrating the Invictus Games in The Hague in April 2022.

 Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has signed a representation deal with global entertainment agency WME, the agency confirmed Friday.

"(WME) will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film and television production, brand partnerships and more," the agency shared on social media, adding that it was "honored" to represent her "in all areas."

