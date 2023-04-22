Meghan, the wife of the UK's Prince Harry, has hit out at the British media following reports that she sent a letter to her father-in-law, now King Charles, expressing concern over "unconscious bias" within the royal family.

A spokesperson for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, said she is "going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondences from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago."

