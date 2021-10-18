Melissa Joan Hart becomes the first to win $1 million on 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' By Marianne Garvey, CNN Oct 18, 2021 Oct 18, 2021 Updated 1 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Melissa Joan Hart became the first $1 million winner on "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune." Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Melissa Joan Hart took home a cool million on Sunday's "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune."The "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star is the first celebrity to win the grand prize on the spinoff of the popular game show. She played for the charity Youth Villages."They serve families and children across 23 different states in every kind of level, going through foster care and aging out of foster care especially," Hart said of the charity. She managed to solve the bonus puzzle, which was "bran muffins."Hart -- who had squared off against Tituss Burgess and Lacey Chabert -- was excited to win for charity. "I'm still shaking," Hart said. "Bran muffins. I'm gonna have to eat one tomorrow, I guess. I'm gonna buy stock in it or something."She ended up winning a grand total of $1,039,800.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 