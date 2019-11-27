Since we are living in the age of TV reboots and revivals, why not "Melrose Place?"
Get ready for plenty of that debate thanks to a recent reunion of some of the cast.
On Tuesday, Daphne Zuniga (who played Jo Reynolds) posted a photo of her and castmates Josie Bissett, Laura Leighton, Doug Savant, Andrew Shue and Courtney Thorne-Smith.
"Ran into some friends in New York! #melroseplace #nyc #friends4ever," the caption read.
The series ran on Fox from 1992 to 1999 and The CW brought it back from 2009 to 2010.
A reboot would make sense given that the original show was a spin-off of "Beverly Hills, 90210" which has had a few iterations -- most recently with "BH90210" which was less than successful.