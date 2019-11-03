Editor's Note: Final in a series about the people and events that made the annual Southwest Georgia Regional Fair a success.
ALBANY -- The 73rd Annual Southwest Georgia Regional Fair and cooler weather both arrived in Albany last week. The cooler weather remains, but the fair must move on to the next town. The midway closed Sunday at 6 p.m., and memories made at the fair this year are in the books.
What moment was the best? The fair opened on Wednesday, a day later than usual, due to inclement weather. The day was mild with an intermittent mist of rain, but it was still a great afternoon/evening to share the offerings at the fair with family and friends. A foot-long chili cheese dog with French fries and a cold frosty drink, lo mien noodles and an egg roll, or ribs and a roasted ear of corn all were great options, right? However the food choice played out, odds are the meal was delicious and filling.
Moving down the midway, people had so many options to choose from. What games should be played next? Throw a basketball, shoot at a star, pop a balloon and win a prize? Patrons played games and won prizes as they continued to have fun on the midway.
Next up were all those rides. Little ones cannot wait until they are tall enough to ride that special "big kid" ride. Adults continue to ride the ones that remind them of their youth. Some rides are slow, some are fast, some are both; but all are great fun for those who ride.
The days of the week moved on as did the days of this year's fair. Saturday night was the night for the 24th annual Demolition Derby. This year's competition had many hopeful participants, as did the Kidz Derby.
People from Albany and the surrounding areas visited the 73rd Annual Southwest Georgia Regional Fair last week and enjoyed yet another year exploring the fairgrounds and attending the derby. Fun was had and memories were made as friends and family enjoyed the event. And now we all must wait until next year when the midway comes alive again.