(CNN) — There’s a genre of unscripted programming that essentially introduces the viewer to small groups of people with unorthodox interests and then subtly or not-so-subtly goofs on them, a la Netflix’s “Tiger King.” “MerPeople,” a four-part docuseries seemingly timed to draft off a certain Disney movie, appears to fit that niche, but as executed isn’t weird enough to hold water.

Instead, director Cynthia Wade has produced a too-earnest, all-over-the-place look at the eccentric souls who have chosen playing mermaids as a vocation or avocation, without spending much time on the “why” of that, as opposed to the sheer logistics. Morgana Alba, the leader of a group of professional mermaids, explains that those drawn to the practice are “rebels and renegades and runaways,” which doesn’t really accomplish enough on the former score.

