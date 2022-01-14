Meryl Streep watches 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' By Lisa Respers France, CNN Jan 14, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save We are all Jennifer Lawrence when it comes to Meryl Streep's television viewing.The "Don't Look Up" costars were promoting their film when Streep shared that she she watches "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."The revelation came up during a conversation about the climate crisis, which the satirical "Don't Look Up" revolves around. "It's right now. It's happening right now," Streep said. "And what do I do? I go in and watch 'The Housewives of Beverly Hills.' I do that."Lawrence audibly gasped. We feel you, JLaw.Lawrence, too, is a self-confessed fan of the "Real Housewives," so Andy Cohen may want to bring her and Streep on to co-host a future reunion special.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Beverly Hills California Celebrities Continents And Regions Los Angeles Meryl Streep North America Southern California Southwestern United States The Americas United States Jennifer Lawrence The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Broadcasting Events Company Costar Revelation Special Film More Entertainment Arts & Entertainment ‘The Gilded Age’: 3 Reasons to Watch ‘Downton Abbey’ Creator’s HBO Drama Ileane Rudolph, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘Today’ Turns 70: Where are 10 of its Former Hosts Now? Dan Clarendon, TV Insider 3 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘Ray Donovan’ Last Stand, Denzel Is ‘Macbeth,’ ‘After Life’ Final Season, A Real ‘Scream’ Matt Roush, TV Insider 4 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Robin Lord Taylor on McClane & Richard’s ‘Dance’ Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider 12 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Robb R. Williams Jan 12, 2022 Robb R. Williams, 86, of Sylvester, GA died January 12, 2022 a… Donna L. Dean Jan 11, 2022 Mrs. Donna L. Dean, 60, of Leesburg, passed away January 12, 2… Susan Pendleton Everett Jan 11, 2022 Susan Pendleton Everett, lovingly called "Gutmama" by her gran… » More Obituaries Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Britney Spears responds to her sister's tell-all book in social media exchange Nicole Kidman back in Australia to care for her mother ‘The Gilded Age’: 3 Reasons to Watch ‘Downton Abbey’ Creator’s HBO Drama A page of Spider-Man comic book history just sold for $3 million » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Job EMPLOYMENT NOTICE The Early County Board of Commissioners is accepting EMPLOYMENT NOTICE The Early County Board of Commissioners… Job HELP WANTED LINE WORKER HELP WANTED LINE WORKER Mitchell EMC is seeking qualified… Remodel Handyman service Anything from a light switch to tile. We Handyman service Anything from a light switch to tile. We… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesDougherty coroner responds to pair of Monday-morning deathsCheck-cashing scheme leads to arrest of Macon man on weapons chargeDeerfield-Windsor celebrates two national champions on Georgia football teamNaturally Cool is rocking in DoerunGeorgia secretary of state calls for nationwide ban on non-citizen votingJones files election complaint against placement of drop box in DeKalb CountyGeorgia Bulldogs beat Alabama for first national championship since 1980No. 2 Westover survives scare from Dougherty County to remain unbeatenChronic wasting disease detected in Alabama deerOmicron variant leads to sharp rise in Southwest Georgia hospitalizations of mostly unvaccinated Images Videos CollectionsPHOTOS: Dougherty vs. Westover BasketballCounties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in GeorgiaPHOTOS: Westwood vs. Southwest Georgia BasketballGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Jan. 14-16PHOTOS: First Day of Spring Semester at Albany State UniversityPHOTOS: Georgia defeats Alabama for CFP National ChampionshipPHOTOS: Transitions: Two new Albany City Commission members take office on MondayPHOTOS: Biden, Harris speak in Atlanta as part of voting rights pushPHOTOS: Naturally Cool Gems & Jewels brings world of rocks to DoerunCounties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Georgia Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation Lewcul said: WDE! Maybe next year. Or the next. View more greybeige said: Biden "hopes" for alot of things but he has no clue how to make them happen. View more greybeige said: And who is "we"? Don't you mean "I"? View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.