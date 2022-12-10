metallica.jpg

Metallica has confirmed the title and release date of its forthcoming 12th studio album: “72 Seasons” will be available April 14 via the band’s own Blackened Recordings.

Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield & Ulrich, and clocking in at more than 77 minutes, the 12-track “72 Seasons” is Metallica’s first full-length collection of new material since 2016’s “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.” The album will be released in formats including 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited edition variants, CD and digital. For a full listing of configurations, pre-orders and further information, go to metallica.com/72-seasons-info.

