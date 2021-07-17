SAN FRANCISCO — Metal super group Metallica has announced details of its massive 40th birthday celebration: The band will mark this milestone by inviting the worldwide Metallica Family to join them in their hometown of San Francisco for two unique live shows featuring two different set lists Dec. 17 and 19 at the Chase Center. Tickets for these shows will be available only to registered members of Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club.
The 40th anniversary shows will see Metallica return to the Chase Center for the first time since the September 2019 S&M2 concerts that also served as the venue’s grand opening. Fans from more than 60 countries traveled to the City by the Bay and completely took over San Francisco for S&M2 weekend. That outpouring of positive vibes from around the world inspired Metallica to invite those Fifth Members back — and this time, in addition to the two shows at the Chase Center, Metallica will be curating other live music and comedy events, Blackened Whiskey tastings, and so much more all around the city during the long four-day weekend of celebrations starting on Dec. 16. Details and ticketing information for these various events will be announced as they are confirmed.
Tickets for the Dec. 17 and 19 Chase Center shows will be available only to registered Fifth Members. In an effort to make it as fair as possible for every member who would like to attend, Fifth Members are invited to enter to win a reservation code that will guarantee them the opportunity to purchase tickets. Reservation winners will be chosen randomly and e-mailed additional information and directions to proceed with purchase.
Winners will have the option to choose from two-day tickets to gain entry to both Metallica shows at the Chase Center or single-day tickets for the show on either Dec. 17 or Dec. 19. Travel packages that include both tickets and hotel accommodations also will be available at www.metallicatravel.com. All members will be limited to a maximum purchase of two show tickets or one hotel/ticket package (package options include either two or four tickets).
For further information and updates, stay tuned to Metallica.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.