Metallica plays 1997 song live for first time at 40th anniversary concert By Lisa Respers France, CNN Dec 20, 2021 Dec 20, 2021 Updated 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, and Kirk Hammett of Metallica perform during Metallica's 40th Anniversary Concert on December 17, in San Francisco. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Metallica went for the rare and deep cuts as they celebrated their 40th anniversary over the weekend.The legendary heavy metal band played the 1997 single "Fixxxer" for the first time live as they performed at San Francisco's Chase Center."After 40 years, there's still firsts," lead vocalist James Hetfield said before they launched into the song.They also performed "Trapped Under Ice" and "The End of the Line" as well as a few fan favorites including "Nothing Else Matters" and "Sad but True." The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Anniversaries Arts And Entertainment Metal Music Metallica Music Music And Dance Music Groups And Artists Musical Groups Musical Styles More Entertainment +8 Slideshows featured I was actually in Love Actually... These actors all starred in Christmas movies as kids Bang Showbiz 47 min ago 0 Arts & Entertainment Could ‘Hawkeye’ Crossover With ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in the Finale? Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider 1 hr ago 0 Business featured 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was the second-biggest box office opening ever By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business 2 hrs ago 0 Arts & Entertainment ‘Harry Potter’ Anniversary Special Teases Sweet Reunions in First Full Trailer (VIDEO) Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider 2 hrs ago 0 Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Albany Eats Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Trending Recipes Help Wanted Obituaries Steven Brian "Stevie" Etheridge Dec 18, 2021 Mr. Steven Brian "Stevie" Etheridge, 51, of Leesburg, died on … Allen Woodrow Ginder Dec 15, 2021 Allen Woodrow Ginder, Jr. was born on October 27, 1943 in St. … Harold Keith Henderson Dec 15, 2021 Harold Keith Henderson, 91, of Lee County, GA died Wednesday, … » More Obituaries Latest e-Edition Albany Herald To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Dougherty Jail Report ASK AMY: This year, put 'A Book on Every Bed' Door manufacturer to invest $16 million in Turner County Food Lion allows customers to 'round up' to help tornado victims » More News Trending Recipes Latest Albany Herald classified ads Job SOUTHWEST GEORGIA COMMUNITY ACTION COUNCIL, INC. SOUTHWEST GEORGIA COMMUNITY ACTION COUNCIL, INC. is seeki… Job This City Of Edison is taking applications for a CERTIFIED This City Of Edison is taking applications for a CERTIFIE… Job Memorial Hospital & Manor in Bainbridge, GA needs a Medical Memorial Hospital & Manor in Bainbridge, GA needs a M… » More classified ads Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesClayton County couple indicted on Medicaid fraud chargesLee County football program honors five Power Five signeesFood For Less has soft opening in south AlbanyAlbany State graduates set out to change the worldStudent's social media post increased alarm prior to Westover High School fightsIndicted Georgia felon caught with weapon arrested on gun chargesDougherty leads All-Region 1-AAAA football honorsAlbany felon gets 15-year sentence on gun, drug chargesFamilies of individuals with disabilities breathe easier after state drops waiver plansCornell University reports more than 900 Covid-19 cases this week. Many are Omicron variant cases in fully vaccinated students Images Videos CollectionsFamous actresses from GeorgiaPHOTOS: Deerfield-Windsor vs. Colquitt County BasketballPHOTOS: Albany State University Fall 2021 Commencement10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Dec. 13GET OUT THERE: 6 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Dec. 17-1910 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week — Dec. 611 heated outdoor pools perfect for winter getawaysPHOTOS: Albany State University Educator Preparation Program PENning CeremonyThe 90 companies responsible for two-thirds of historical greenhouse gas emissionsHere’s how to know if you should buy your car after leasing it Newspaper Ads Join the Conversation greybeige said: Complete garbage. Of course it's the Republicans who are 100% in the wrong while the Democrats are as pure as the driven show. But wait. Biden… View more Royalstar5 said: As someone from Buford said last year, "Ya'll have been doing a good job of recruiting at Lee County but you are going to have to do better at… View more magicludwig1 said: A minor walks into a small town with his finger on the trigger of an automatic rifle. What could possibly go wrong? Nothing, according to 12 p… View more >> More recent comments
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.