SAN FRANCISCO — Metallica and Trafalgar Releasing are extending an open invitation to a worldwide listening party: the global premiere of Metallica’s forthcoming 12th studio album, “72 Seasons.”
For one night only on April 13, “72 Seasons” will be played in full in pummeling surround sound, exclusively for cinema audiences worldwide — with every one of the new songs featuring its own music video and exclusive commentary from the band. The result will offer fans an unforgettable night as they experience “72 Seasons” first and fully on the eve of its April 14 release date.
Tickets for “72 Seasons — Global Premiere” will be available beginning March 2 at metallica.film.
Preceded by the newly released album track “Screaming Suicide” and its brand-new lyric video, and first single “Lux Æterna” — hailed upon its Nov. 28 release as “thundering, breakneck” (Billboard), “gut-punching” (Rolling Stone) and “blistering” (USA Today) — “72 Seasons” will be released April 14 via Metallica’s own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at more than 77 minutes, the 12-track “72 Seasons” is Metallica’s first full-length collection of new material since 2016’s “Hardwired …To Self-Destruct.” The album will be released in formats including 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD and digital. For a full listing of configurations, pre-orders and further information, go to https://www.metallica.com/store/72-seasons/.
“This is a monumental opportunity for Metallica fans to be the first to hear the new album,” SVP for Programming and Content Acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing Kymberli Frueh said in a news release. “We are thrilled to be a part of this historical global moment — connecting Metallica with their fans once again.”
The “72 Seasons” global premiere sees Metallica and Trafalgar joining forces once more, having previously worked together on the October 2019 worldwide cinematic release of “Metallica and San Francisco Symphony: S&M²,” which documented Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony reuniting to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their original “S&M (Symphony & Metallica)” concerts and releases.
Formed in 1981 by vocalist/guitarist James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, Metallica have become one of the most influential and successful rock bands in history, selling nearly 120 million albums worldwide and generating more than 15 billion streams while playing to millions of fans on all seven continents. Metallica’s catalog of multiplatinum studio albums includes “Kill ‘Em All,” “Ride the Lightning,” “Master of Puppets,” “... And Justice for All,” “Metallica” (commonly referred to as “The Black Album”), “Load,” “Reload,” “St. Anger,” “Death Magnetic,” “Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct,” and the forthcoming “72 Seasons.”
Metallica’s awards and accolades include nine Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, multiple MTV Video Music Awards, a 2009 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and Sweden’s Polar Music Prize. In 2017, Metallica established the All Within My Hands Foundation to give back to communities that have supported the band. To date, All Within My Hands’ collective efforts have raised nearly $12 million — providing $5.9 million in grants to career and technical education programs, more than $2.5 million to combat food insecurity, and more than $3.3 million to disaster relief efforts.