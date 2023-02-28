metallica.jpg

For one night only on April 13, Metallica’s “72 Seasons” will be played in full in pummeling surround sound, exclusively for cinema audiences worldwide.

 Special Photo

SAN FRANCISCO — Metallica and Trafalgar Releasing are extending an open invitation to a worldwide listening party: the global premiere of Metallica’s forthcoming 12th studio album, “72 Seasons.”

For one night only on April 13, “72 Seasons” will be played in full in pummeling surround sound, exclusively for cinema audiences worldwide — with every one of the new songs featuring its own music video and exclusive commentary from the band. The result will offer fans an unforgettable night as they experience “72 Seasons” first and fully on the eve of its April 14 release date.

Tags