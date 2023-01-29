Michael B. Jordan is giving full insurance coverage a whole new meaning.
The actor portrayed an interloping version of State Farm's popular spokesperson, Jake, in a hilarious sketch during his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut on January 28.
Michael B. Jordan is giving full insurance coverage a whole new meaning.
The actor portrayed an interloping version of State Farm's popular spokesperson, Jake, in a hilarious sketch during his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut on January 28.
In what began as an all too familiar State Farm commercial, the sketch featured Heidi Gardner and Mikey Day as a mother and father in need of help filing an insurance claim after their daughter clogged the toilet with stuffed animals.
Jordan then showed up as Jake from State Farm and, much to Day's plight, never left.
A thriller-esque montage depicted Jordan further ingratiating himself into Day's family, with things at home unraveling when Jordan caught Day as he looked up rates at insurance competitor Geico. Amid a fight with Gardner, Jordan later taunted Day by saying menacingly, "Save even more when you bundle home and auto."
In the end, a distressed Day was saved by the Liberty Insurance mascots -- the LiMu Emu and Doug, played by Andrew Dismukes -- while the catchy "Liberty Liberty Liberty" jingle closed out the sketch.
First-time "SNL" host Jordan also confirmed his relationship status after he mentioned going through his "very first public breakup" in his opening monologue, which featured various "SNL" cast members taking the stage to hit on the actor.
Jordan was seemingly referring to his relationship with Lori Harvey -- the pair went public as a couple in January 2021 and reportedly broke up in June 2022.
The "Creed III" actor-director joked that while most people after a breakup try to "get in better shape," he was already in "'Creed' shape" so he decided to learn a new language instead.
Jordan then said, "Estoy en Raya," a reference to a popular dating app -- thereby confirming that yes, indeed, Michael B. single.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
HOME FOR SALE in Albany: 3BR/2BA + bonus room, laundry ro…
NEED INSULATION? Southern Commercial Materials, Inc Licen…
SEASONED & GREEN OAK FIREWOOD. Truck Load delivered $…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.