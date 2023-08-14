Michael Bublé posed as a Michael Bublé fan to perform with Foo Fighters

Michael Bublé made a surprise appearance at a Foo Fighters show on August 12 in San Francisco.

 WireImage/Getty Images

(CNN) — Michael Bublé made a surprise appearance at a Foo Fighters show on Saturday in San Francisco.

In what was part of a long-running gag, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl asked the audience if they know the words to Bublé’s 2009 single, “Haven’t Met You Yet,” while introducing the crowd to drummer Josh Freese. The percussionist, who has played with a number of artists, including Bublé, has been performing with Foo Fighters following the death of their late bandmate, Taylor Hawkins.

0
0
0
0
0