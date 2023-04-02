Michael Che pranks Colin Jost on 'Saturday Night Live' Weekend Update for April Fools' Day

No one is ever safe on April Fools' Day, and this year that included hapless Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost.

 NBC

No one is ever safe on April Fools' Day, and this year that included hapless Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost.

The "Saturday Night Live" castmember was doing his usual Weekend Update segment with co-anchor Michael Che this weekend, on the episode hosted by Quinta Brunson, and from the top of the segment, Jost seemed to be getting considerably less laughs than Che.

Tags