Michael J. Fox is focused on optimism and gratitude as he discusses living with Parkinson's disease in a new interview with Jane Pauley for "CBS Sunday Morning."

The "Back to the Future" star, now 61, told the anchor that Parkinson's "is the gift that keeps on taking," and did not shy away from the more sobering effects of the incurable degenerative disease, which effects the nervous system and motor skills including walking and speech.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags