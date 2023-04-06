A Brooklyn man charged in the overdose death of actor and producer Michael K. Williams pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug distribution charges, according to a statement from the US Department of Justice.

Irvin Cartagena, who also goes by "Green Eyes," was one of four men charged for being part of a drug trafficking organization that sold deadly fentanyl-laced heroin to Williams. Cartagena pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin, and other drugs, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

