Michelle Yeoh would not be played off during Golden Globes acceptance speech

Michelle Yeoh accepts the best actress in a motion picture -- musical or comedy award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Golden Globe Awards on January 10.

 Rich Polk/NBC

Michelle Yeoh won best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy motion picture for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night, a career first for the veteran actress.

Though she had to stop her acceptance speech momentarily to threaten violence to the Golden Globes powers-that-be for trying to play her off (joking, "Shut up, please; I can beat you up"), her remarks centered on her journey in Hollywood.

