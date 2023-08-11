(CNN) — Musician Mick Fleetwood of the famed group Fleetwood Mac said his restaurant, Fleetwood’s on Front St, in Lahaina, Hawai’i has been lost due to the wildfires raging there.

He shared a picture of his eatery’s sign to his verified Instagram account on Wednesday, writing in the caption that Maui and Lahaina have been his home “for several decades.”

CNN’s Holly Yan, Aya Elamroussi, Sara Smart, Christina Maxouris, Nouran Salahieh, Holly Yan and Paul P. Murphy contributed to this story.

