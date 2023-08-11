...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Jackson
County in the Panhandle of Florida, Mitchell, southwestern Lee,
Calhoun, Early and Seminole Counties in southwestern Georgia,
northwestern Colquitt and southern Worth Counties in south central
Georgia, northern Decatur, northern Grady, Miller, Dougherty, Baker
and southeastern Terrell Counties in southwestern Georgia through 645
PM EDT/545 PM CDT/...
At 557 PM EDT/457 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong
thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Leesburg to
near Leary to near Columbia. Movement was southeast at 45 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Colquitt, Newton, Morgan, Albany, Blakely, Pelham, Putney,
Bainbridge, Donalsonville, Sylvester, Leesburg, Camilla, Dawson,
Arlington, Baconton, Poulan, Doerun, Columbia, Leary and East Albany.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT/700 PM
CDT/ for southeastern Alabama...and south central and southwestern
Georgia.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 110
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Sunday morning through
Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on
relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
626 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA
DALE HENRY HOUSTON
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BEN HILL BERRIEN COLQUITT
COOK IRWIN TIFT
TURNER WORTH
IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA
BAKER CALHOUN CLAY
DOUGHERTY EARLY LEE
MILLER MITCHELL QUITMAN
RANDOLPH TERRELL
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ABBEVILLE,
ABBEVILLE MUNICIPAL A/P, ADEL, ALBANY, ALFORDS, ARLINGTON,
ASBURY, ASHBURN, ASHTON, BABCOCK, BAGBY STATE PARK, BANNOCKBURN,
BARNEYVILLE, BEAMON, BELLVIEW, BENEVOLENCE, BERRIEN CO A/P,
BLACKWELL FIELD A/P, BLACKWOOD, BLAKELY, BOWENS MILL, BOYKIN,
BRANCHVILLE, BROWNS CROSSROADS, CAMILLA, CENTERVILLE, CHULA,
CLARKS MILL, COLES, COLQUITT, COMMISSARY HILL, COOK CO A/P,
COOKTOWN, CORDRAYS MILL, COTTLE, COTTON, COTTONWOOD, CROSSROADS,
CUBA, CUTHBERT, DALEVILLE, DAWSON, DAWSON MUNICIPAL A/P,
DAYS CROSSROADS, DICKEY, DILL, DOTHAN, DOUGLASVILLE, DOVEREL,
EARLY CO A/P, EAST ALBANY, EDISON, ELMODEL WMA, ENTERPRISE,
EWELL, FITZGERALD, FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P, FORRESTER,
FORT GAINES, FORT RUCKER, GAMMAGE, GEORGETOWN, GORDY, GRAVES,
GREGGS, HARDING, HATCHER, HAWKINSTOWN, HEADLAND,
HEADLAND MUNICIPAL A/P, HEROD, HOBBY, HOGGARD MILL, IRWINVILLE,
ISABELLA, IVEYS MILL, JONES CROSSING, LACONTE, LAWRENCEVILLE,
LEESBURG, LOCKETT CROSSING, MABSON, MASSEE, MAYHAW, MILFORD,
MITCHELL CO A/P, MOORES CROSSROADS, MORGAN, MOULTRIE,
MOULTRIE MUNICIPAL A/P, NASHVILLE, NEWTON, OCILLA, OZARK,
PALMYRA, PECAN, PELHAM, PETERSON HILL, PINE VALLEY, PRETORIA,
QUEENSLAND, RED ROCK, RED STORE CROSSROADS, RICKS PLACE,
SCREAMER, SHIVERS MILL, SMITHVILLE, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P,
SPENCE AIRPORT, SPRINGVALE, SPRINGVALE STATION, SUNSWEET,
SYLVESTER, SYLVESTER AIRPORT, TIFTON, TURNER CITY, UNION, WALKER,
WATERLOO, WEBER, WESTWOOD, WILLIAMSBURG, WIRE BRIDGE, WORTH,
AND YEOMANS.
