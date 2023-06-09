cnn-L19jb21wb25lbnRzL2ltYWdlL2luc3RhbmNlcy9sZWRlLTlkYjExOGRmOWE1YTU0MTRiODFkMWNiMDg2MTUyNTdm-L19wYWdlcy9oX2Q3YmM0MjQwYmIzYzRkMzAyOTkyM2M1NzlhNzRmNGU3.JPG

Actor Mike Batayeh, seen here in 2012, a comedian and actor who played laundromat manager Dennis Markowski in “Breaking Bad,” has died, his manager confirmed to CNN.

 Peter Bregg/Getty Images

(CNN) — Mike Batayeh, a comedian and actor who played laundromat manager Dennis Markowski in “Breaking Bad,” has died, his manager confirmed to CNN.

He was 52.

