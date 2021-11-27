ALBANY -- Mike Keeley and some of the community's more talented musicians and singers are ready to put a little swing into the Christmas season.
Keeley, the director of music and communications at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church in Albany, will direct “Let Heaven and Nature Swing” Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. at Porterfield, officially kicking off the Christmas season in southwest Georgia.
"I came up with this concept several years ago to do something a little hipper for the Christmas season," Keeley said. "'Let Heaven and Nature Swing' is a decidedly more secular Christmas program, kind of a buffet with a little bit of everything, from Sinatra to Pentatonix."
Indeed, the program, which will feature some of the region's top vocal and musical performers, has a little something for everyone.
"There will be a capella music like Pentatonix and the New York Voices, a jazz-ish version of 'Jingle Bells,' a lush version of 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,' a Donny Hathaway kind of 'This Christmas,' some Sinatra Big Band-era tunes, Charlie Brown Christmas music, and a Brian Setzer arrangement of 'Yabba Dabba Yuletide,' which everyone -- adult and kids -- is going to love.
"This performance is kind of in the same vein as our (4th of July) 'Liberty' celebration, but with a more select group of performers. We have folks from (Porterfield's) choir and others in the community. We'll be in tuxes, and each of the (14) singers will have their own microphone. There will be some men's and women's solos, and our singers will be backed up by a 16-piece band featuring musicians from Albany State University, the church, the symphony orchestra."
Singers performing in “Let Heaven and Nature Swing” include Tina Franks, Whitney Scanling, Pam Johnson, Leah Anglin, Marcy McCarty, Shelley Keeley, Lindsey Giddens Stewart, Sheri Blaise, Kevin Blaise, Ryan Bratton, Andrew Bode, Nick Roosevelt, John Ashley and Russ Allen.
The band includes saxes: Matt Roehrich, Connor West, Ken Franks, Josh Duncan and Steve Parker; trumpets: Charles Wilson and Tye Beck; trombones: Doug Farwell, Richard Burkhalter, Jim Ligon and Jeff Kluball; rhythm: Ben Drennan, piano; Joel Maxey, guitar; Marcus Hart, bass; and Roy Eaddy, drums.
"We're holding the show on the fifth, before life gets too crazy with holiday preparations," Keeley said. "This is a very community-oriented event, and our goal is to pack the church. This will be a good time for the community."
There is no charge for the performance. Porterfield is located at 2200 Dawson Road.
