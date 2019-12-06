Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino celebrates 4 years of sobriety

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is a changed man.
The "Jersey Shore" stalwart marked four years of sobriety with an Instagram post -- and treatment scholarships to a rehab facility.
Sorrentino was addicted to prescription painkillers for many years, checking into rehab three times between 2012 and 2015.
"I was in a treatment center and I was really just sort of sick and tired," he told People. "I was desperate for results. I really wanted to be able to look in the mirror again and make myself proud."
After getting sober, Sorrentino rejoined the "Jersey Shore" cast for "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" on MTV. He took a hiatus from the show to serve an eight-month sentence in federal prison for tax fraud, which ended in September.
To support others' sobriety, Sorrentino and his wife Lauren are sponsoring treatment at Banyan Treatment Centers in Florida.