BAINBRIDGE — Mike Wiley will be spotlighted in a solo role in a play titled “Breach of Peace” at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Bainbridge at 6 p.m. on Feb. 21 as a part of the Carter Arts and Lecture Series.
Michael Kirkland, executive director of ABAC Bainbridge, said the play is a living monument to those remarkable young men and women of various races, religions, and backgrounds who rose to face the dangers of fighting for just and equal treatment for all.
“‘Breach of Peace’ is based on true accounts of surviving participants of the Freedom Riders and others involved in the early struggle for African-American equality,” Kirkland said.
The play chronicles events that began on May 24, 1961, when 19-year-old Jean Thompson boarded a Trailways bus in Montgomery, Ala., bound for New Orleans. Within three months, approximately 300 other riders took up the mantle to desegregate buses, following the path of Thompson and others.
Kirkland said Wiley’s performance in “Breach of Peace” will be held at the Charles H. Kirbo Regional Center at ABAC Bainbridge. The Thomas M. Kirbo and Irene B. Kirbo Foundation is the Carter Arts and Lecture Series sponsor.
Now in its seventh season, the series features compelling speakers, distinguished authors, and performing artists at ABAC Bainbridge. Kirkland said the events are designed to bring ABAC students and the community together to educate, inspire and spark imagination.
Other presentations in the Carter Arts and Lecture Series include historian Michael Francis on March 12 and jazz vocalist Myrna Clayton with the ABAC Jazz Ensemble on April 17.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.purplepass.com/Carter or by calling (229) 243-6980. Individual tickets for “Breach of Peace” are $10 for adults, $5 for K-12 students, and free for ABAC and Southern Regional Technical College students. For more information on any of the performances, interested persons can call (229) 391-4895.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.