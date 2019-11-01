Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson were very busy showing off on Instagram for Halloween.

Miley Cyrus let us all in on her Halloween night, posing in a series of pictures and videos with new boyfriend Cody Simpson, who was dressed as Billy Idol.
Cyrus, dressed as British dancer and actress Perri Lister, and Simpson played Idol's tunes as they kissed and snuggled.
At one point during the night, they posted themselves to Idol's hit "White Wedding" sending fans into a frenzy over whether Cyrus was about to get married again.
Fresh off her split from husband of less than a year Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus hasn't been shy about sharing her new relationship on the 'gram.
Fans first started talking about Cyrus and Simpson last month after he was seen visiting her at home and while she was in the hospital.