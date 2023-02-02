TLC's "MILF Manor" isn't marketed as a horror show. The new series appears to the innocent eye as a predictably campy dating show starring eight older women (the titular MILFS) looking to find love with a bunch of younger men in some anonymous tropical locale.

Then, the twists start coming like an M. Night Shyamalan movie: The crop of boy toys are actually the sons of the MILFs, meaning both mother and son are forced to witness their respective budding May-December romances. In one of the first episodes, the blindfolded women have to identify their own sons by fondling the men's abs. You can almost hear the Hitchcockian violins screech in the background as a young man tells the camera how his mother always got attention because her "headlights are always on."

Tags