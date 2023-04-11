Sun and clouds mixed. High 76F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph..
A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 11, 2023 @ 7:45 am
British actress Millie Bobby Brown has fans thinking she and partner, Jake Bongiovi, are engaged, after the couple posted photos to social media on Tuesday.
The "Stranger Things" star took to social media to share a photo of her and Bongiovi embracing -- and eagle eyed fans have spotted a rather large ring on her engagement finger.
"I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all," the actress, 19, captioned the image.
Bongiovi, 20, also shared images on social media around the same time, including one of the couple hugging and looking out to sea, captioned "Forever."
Bongiovi is one of Bon Jovi rocker Jon Bon Jovi's four children, who he shares with wife Dorothea Hurley.
CNN has reached out to representatives for Brown for comment.
Last year, the actress, who plays the telekinetic Eleven in "Stranger Things," revealed she had enrolled in Purdue University and is attending classes online.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up for Albany Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in the Albany area sprinkled with recipes.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
NEED INSULATION? Southern Commercial Materials, Inc Licen…
KENNYS HOME REPAIR. REPAIRS & REMODELING, Pressure Wa…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the daily Albany Herald e-edition delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Get contests, advertising specials, special deals and more sent to your email address.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Keep up with local events in southwest Georgia.
Every Monday, find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox.
On Fridays, upcoming weekend events are delivered to your email inbox.
Get the Local News headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email inbox.
Get the most popular posts on AlbanyHerald.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in the Albany, Georgia area.
Get the Sports headlines from the Albany Herald delivered daily to your email.
Get a list of upcoming high school sports events delivered to your email inbox every Thursday.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.