Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino says she is "hurt and shocked" that her late father, actor Paul Sorvino, was not shown in the televised tribute to late film industry professionals at Sunday's Oscars ceremony.

"It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out," Sorvino wrote in a tweet on Monday. "The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!!"