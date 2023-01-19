Released in 2018, "Searching" was produced before the coronavirus pandemic but with the benefit of hindsight, it felt like the ultimate Covid movie, claustrophobically focusing on a father as he scours the Web for clues about his missing daughter. "Missing" flips the generational script, in a movie that's still plenty twisty and watchable while laboring, perhaps inevitably, to hit "refresh" on the formula.

This time around, perhaps appropriately, it's the 18-year-old June ("Euphoria's" Storm Reid) who is forced to go on the hunt after her widowed mom (Nia Long) doesn't return as scheduled after a trip to Colombia with her new boyfriend (Ken Leung). It doesn't help that June has been distant and surly -- irritated that mom will be away on Father's Day -- prompting guilt to go hand in hand with surprises as her search unearths clues and shocking secrets in near-equal measure.

