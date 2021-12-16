...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/
TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...All of southeast Alabama, southwestern Georgia, the
Florida panhandle and western Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From late tonight through mid morning Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Multiplatinum country artist Gary Allan is set to perform at the Albany Civic Center on March 4.
ALBANY — Multiplatinum country artist Gary Allan is set to perform at the Albany Civic Center on March 4, along with his full band. Reserved seat tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and at the Albany Civic Center Box Office. Ticket prices are $75, $55 and $45. Opening act will be announced at a later date. This show is produced by Six String Southern Productions.
With the allure of a modern-day outlaw, Gary Allan has won over fans, peers and critics with his signature blend of smoldering vocals, rebellious lyrics and raucous live performances. While becoming a force on the country music scene, Allan has remained true to his artistic voice each step of the way. “Ruthless,” Allan’s first new album in eight years, was released on June 25. The 13-song album features songs produced by Mark Wright, Tony Brown, Greg Droman, Jay Joyce and Allan himself.
Allan re-signed with Universal Music Group Nashville in 2016, the label home for the entirety of his 20-plus-year career. His last album, “Set You Free,” topped the Billboard 200, a career first for Allan. The album also made its debut at the top of the Billboard Country Album chart (for the fourth time in a row) and produced his fifth No. 1 country radio chart-topper with “Every Storm (Runs Out Of Rain).”
Allan released his first album, “Used Heart for Sale,” in 1996 and has since released eight additional studio albums selling more than 8 million albums, 10 million tracks, been certified platinum on three back-to-back albums and been certified gold five times. Allan has five No. 1 hits on country radio, 14 Top 10 hits to his credit and amassed more than 2.8 billion total streams. He’s described as “dark and dreamy” in Entertainment Weekly, “soulful and rough around the edges” in Playboy and deemed a “maverick” by Rolling Stone. He sells out venues as a headliner from New York to Los Angeles, appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Late Show with David Letterman,” “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon,” “Live with Kelly and Michael,” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” He has also landed on the covers of Country Weekly, Pollstar and People magazine.
