ALBANY — Original Freedom Singer Rutha Mae Harris is being celebrated Jan. 10 at Albany’s Monroe Comprehensive High School at 7:30 p.m. The event is being held in the Rutha Mae Harris Performing Arts Theater at the school.
At the heart of this celebration will be “Rutha Mae Harris: Movement Songbird,” a YouToo Theatre production written and directed by Curtis L. Williams and featuring Angela Gibson as Rutha Harris. Also part of the production will be The New Freedom Singers and special guests Deacon J.D. Armstrong and Emory Harris.
Rutha Mae Harris, born and raised in Albany, is an inspirational singer whose legacy has endured. She used her musical gifts as one of the original members of The Freedom Singers, which had its genesis in 1962. As a faithful member of the SNCC (Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee), she remained focused on using her music to educate about civil rights. Throughout her career, she has performed the songs of freedom from the country’s smallest towns to the White House.