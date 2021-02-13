ATLANTA — This. Is. Monster Jam!
One of the most action-packed motorsports experience in the world returns after a pandemic pause, roaring into Atlanta for a high-octane weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway from April 24-25.
Monster Jam, one of the first family events to open its doors to fans since the global pandemic began in 2020, features the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement with added health measures in place. Tickets start at $15 on ticketmaster.com, and Monster Jam preferred customers can purchase advance tickets now, before tickets go on sale to the general public on Feb. 16. Fans can still sign up for free to become a Monster Jam preferred customer and get exclusive access to the pre-sale offer code.
Monster Jam has implemented enhanced health measures to help ensure the highest standards of wellness when it comes to today’s live experience. Seating capacity will be reduced at Atlanta Motor Speedway to a pod seating structure, which will allow family and friends to safely enjoy the action while social distancing from other groups in attendance. As an additional precaution for fans, face coverings are required for those age 2 and older, unless otherwise exempted by law.
Monster Jam has reimagined the live event guest experience and created contactless shopping for fans to order merchandise in advance or on-site from the comfort of their seat. Once ordered, guests can pick up their items at a convenient, contactless pickup station during the live event.
Atlanta fans will witness a fierce battle for the event championship with each skilled Monster Jam athlete tearing up the dirt in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks going head-to-head for points in freestyle, the skills challenge and racing competitions. Fans will be able to become part of the action by voting for the winner in the skills challenge and freestyle competitions via real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones.
The all-star truck lineup marks the first time in regular competition that the three Anderson siblings will battle against each other in the same Monster Jam event: the legendary Grave Digger will be driven by Krysten; fan-favorite Adam trades his black and green wrecking machine for Megalodon, the truck that redefined the phrase “jumping the shark” and set the Guinness World Record title for the most monster trucks jumped by a monster truck; and in a limited-time, special appearance, Ryan gets behind the wheel of Bakugan Dragonoid.
Twelve-time Monster Jam World Finals champion Tom Meents will be competing in Max-D Fire, while Todd LeDuc aims to crush the competition in Monster Energy. Adding to this world-class roster are world record title holders Bryce Kenny in Great Clips Mohawk Warrior and Bari Musawwir in Zombie, both featured in the August Discovery Channel TV special “Monster Jam: Breaking World Records.” Cory Rummell vies for the championship in Rage, while Jim Koehler returns in Avenger and Zack Garner competes in Wild Side, respectively. Bad Company, driven by Villa Rica local John Gordon, and Monster Mutt Dalmatian claim the last two spots in the epic 12-truck lineup.
Monster Jam drivers are trained, world-class male and female athletes who have mastered not only the physical strength and mental stamina needed to compete but the vital dexterity to control 12,000-pound machines capable of doing backflips, vertical two-wheel skills and racing at speeds up to 70 miles-per-hour to produce jaw-dropping, live motor sports action seen around the world.
WHEN:
April 24 — 11 a.m. & 5 p.m.
April 25 – 11 a.m. & 5 p.m.
WHERE:
Atlanta Motor Speedway
1500 Tara Place
Hampton, Ga.
TRUCK LINEUP:
Megalodon driven by Adam Anderson; Grave Digger driven by Krysten Anderson; Monster Energy driven by Todd LeDuc; Great Clips Mohawk Warrior driven by Bryce Kenny; Max-D driven by Tom Meents; Bakugan Dragonoid driven by Ryan Anderson; Zombie driven by Bari Musawwir; Wild Side driven by Zack Garner; Avenger driven by Jim Koehler; Rage driven by Cory Rummell; Bad Company driven by John Gordon and Monster Mutt Dalmatian round out this 12-truck lineup. *Truck and driver line-up subject to change
TICKETS:
Event Tickets start at $15 each
Tickets will be available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com or call (877)-9-AMS-TIX
For more info about a Monster Jam event near you, follow Monster Jam on social media channels: Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. Subscribe to the Monster Jam YouTube Channel at youtube.com/MonsterJam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.