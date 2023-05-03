"Monty Python" star Michael Palin announced the death of his "dearest" wife, Helen, on Tuesday, writing on his official website that she "was the bedrock of my life."

She "died peacefully in the early hours of Tuesday morning," Palin wrote. "She had been suffering with chronic pain for several years, which was compounded a few years ago by a diagnosis of kidney failure."

