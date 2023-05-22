ALBANY -- More than 300 southwest Georgians and area businesses were recognized at the Hasan Temple in Albany Sunday as The Albany Herald handed out its annual Readers Choice awards.

In a process that started in February and ended with more than 60,000 votes cast, Readers Choice awards were handed out in categories as various as Best Hip-Hop Club, Best Men's Clothing, Best Chicken Wings, Best New Car Dealership, Best Bank, Best Day Spa, Best Financial Planning, Best Appliance Repair, Best Tire Shop, Best Bartender and dozens more. Hundreds attended the annual event, which featured prize drawings, local vendors, food trucks and live music by the Looves, which swept the Readers Choice musical categories.

