...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Florida and Georgia,
including the following areas, in southeast Alabama, Coffee, Dale,
Geneva, Henry and Houston. In Florida, Calhoun, Central Walton,
Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf,
Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Gadsden,
Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf,
Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Jackson,
Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, North Walton, South Walton and
Washington. In Georgia, Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun,
Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Grady, Irwin,
Lanier, Lee, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph,
Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth.
* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Several rounds of heavy rainfall are possible over the next
two days. Widespread rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are
expected with isolated totals of 4 to 7 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
The big winner at Sunday's Albany Herald Readers Choice awards was R.J. Alverson's The Rib Shack, which picked up 14 awards, including Best Restaurant. See more photos from the event at AlbanyHerald.com.
Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin
Rodriquez Thomas garnered the most Readers Choice votes in two categories: Best Local Hero and Best Nonprofit, for his organization Our Kids Our Future Inc. More photos available at AlbanyHerald.com.
Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin
Soothe Holistic Wellness Lounge received The Albany Herald Readers Choice award for Best Day Spa. See more photos from the event at AlbanyHerald.com.
ALBANY -- More than 300 southwest Georgians and area businesses were recognized at the Hasan Temple in Albany Sunday as The Albany Herald handed out its annual Readers Choice awards.
In a process that started in February and ended with more than 60,000 votes cast, Readers Choice awards were handed out in categories as various as Best Hip-Hop Club, Best Men's Clothing, Best Chicken Wings, Best New Car Dealership, Best Bank, Best Day Spa, Best Financial Planning, Best Appliance Repair, Best Tire Shop, Best Bartender and dozens more. Hundreds attended the annual event, which featured prize drawings, local vendors, food trucks and live music by the Looves, which swept the Readers Choice musical categories.