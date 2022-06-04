Albany freelance artist Camyliah Rose and her daughters Victoria, 9, and Madison, 10, celebrate mom's Best in Show win in the Albany Area Arts Council's 22nd annual Southwest Georgia Regional Fine Arts Exhibit and Sale.
Camyliah Rose's painting "Propogated," which the artist said symbolizes the bond between mothers and daughters, was named Best in Show at the 22nd annual Southwest Georgia Regional Fine Art Exhibit and Sale.
The Albany Area Arts Council's art exhibit and sale featured art in three separate categories.
Artists competed for prizes in painting and mixed media, photography and digital art, and sculpture and ceramics in the Albany Area Arts Council's annual art exhibit and sale.
Artwork in the Albany Area Arts Council's 22nd annual Southwest Georgia Regional Fine Art Exhibit and Sale will be on display through July 14.
ALBANY -- A painting by Albany freelance artist Camyliah Rose symbolizing the strength in mother/daughter relationships received the Best in Show award during a reception/awards ceremony recognizing top artists in the 22nd annual Southwest Georgia Regional Fine Arts Exhibit and Sale.
Rose's "Propogated" received the award from among more than 150 works that were entered in the exhibit by local and area artists.
"Oh, my God, it feels so comforting; it gives me confidence, resonates through the shared experiences with my daughters," Rose said immediately after receiving her award. "'Propogated" is such a fierce word; it shows the resilience and strength of the bond between mothers and daughters."
A graduate of Albany State University with a degree in fine arts, Rose said she was inspired by her own relationship with her daughters Madison, 10 and Victoria, 9, who were with her at the reception.
"This painting is symbolic of my relationship with my daughters," the artist said. "That shared experience is important in the lives of women, and I'm so excited that this work symbolizing that bond was recognized."
Receiving top awards in the three categories of the annual exhibit and sale were Libby McFalls' "Explorers" in the Painting and Mixed Media category, Therese Atkinson's "Our Pride Will not Be Shaken" in the Photography and Digital Arts category and Theresa Fisher's "Homecoming Visitors" in the Sculpture and Ceramics category.
The competition was judged by Ansley Simmons, an ASU professor who also has taught art at Florida State University, Florida A&M University and the College of Charleston, as well as primary and secondary schools.
Albany Area Arts Council Executive Director Nicole Willis said she was excited for the opportunity to showcase local artistic talent for the first time since the COVID pandemic.
"It's always interesting to watch our local artists grow, the trajectory of their work from year to year," Willis said. "The artists get better at their craft; the photographers take better shots. That's a lot of fun to watch happen."
Most of the works from the exhibit/sale, which will be on display at the Arts Council's Gallery through July 14, are for sale. Willis noted, however, that the art that is purchased will remain on display through the duration of the exhibit.
